UK July Halifax house prices +1.6% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Latest data released by Halifax - 7 August 2020





Prior -0.1%; revised to 0.0%

House prices +3.8% y/y

Prior +2.5%







That said, it remains to be seen if such levels of activity can be sustained and that will be the real challenge in the months ahead.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Halifax notes that the reopening of the economy saw house prices experience a "mini-boom" with the year-on-year figure rising to its highest level since January.