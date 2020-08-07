UK July Halifax house prices +1.6% vs -0.1% m/m prior
Latest data released by Halifax - 7 August 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. Halifax notes that the reopening of the economy saw house prices experience a "mini-boom" with the year-on-year figure rising to its highest level since January.
- Prior -0.1%; revised to 0.0%
- House prices +3.8% y/y
- Prior +2.5%
That said, it remains to be seen if such levels of activity can be sustained and that will be the real challenge in the months ahead.