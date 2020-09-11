UK July monthly GDP +6.6% vs +6.7% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 11 September 2020





Prior +8.7%

GDP -7.6% vs -7.5% 3m/3m expected

Prior -19.1%





But it remains to be seen if this can all hold up going into the latter stages of Q3 and that is where the focus is at right now, not to mention that the pound is also mired by the ongoing Brexit uncertainty seen this week.







Manufacturing production +6.3% vs +5.0% m/m expected

Prior +11.0%

Manufacturing production -9.4% vs -10.5% y/y expected

Prior -14.6% Industrial production +5.2% vs +4.1% m/m expected

Industrial production -7.8% vs -8.7% y/y expected

Prior -12.5% Construction output +17.6% vs +10.0% m/m expected

Prior +23.5%

Construction output -12.7% vs -17.6% y/y expected

Prior -24.8%

There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:

Slight delay in the release by the source. The figures here just reaffirms a continued rebound in the UK economy to start Q3, with the further reopening of the economy and the government's stimulus measures helping out.