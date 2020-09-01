UK July mortgage approvals 66.3k vs 55.0k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 1 September 2020





Prior 40.0k; revised to 39.9k

Net consumer credit £1.2 billion vs £0.8 billion expected

Prior -£0.1 billion; revised to -£0.4 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. UK mortgage approvals see a rise in July but general credit conditions remain relatively pessimistic with consumer credit growth seen at -3.6% y/y compared to the revised -3.7% y/y reading in June.





That still points to some pessimism surrounding the robustness of the recovery in the UK and that may be more evident once fiscal help starts to be taken away from October.



