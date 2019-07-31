UK July Nationwide house prices +0.3% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by the UK Nationwide Building Society - 31 July 2019





Prior +0.1%

House prices +0.3% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior +0.5%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The readings here are better-than-expected but the annual trend suggests that house prices are still rather depressed overall. Ongoing Brexit uncertainty isn't helping in that regard and conditions should remain the same as long as the risks are still present.