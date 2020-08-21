UK July public sector net borrowing billion 25.9 billion vs 28.3 billion expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

ONS - August 21 2020

ONS - August 21 2020
  • Prior £34.8billion; revised to 28.8 billion
  • PSNB (ex banks) £26.7 billion vs £28.6 billion expected
  • Prior £35.5billion; revised to £29.5 billion
  • PSNCR £16.5 billion
  • Prior £44 billion; revised to £44.1 billion
Delay at source. 

No surprise here that the UK Government debt is through the roof as it supports citizens through the COVID-19 crisis. The longer that the pandemic goes on, the deeper the debt hole becomes. However, some lower revisions from June's borrowing level will be welcome news as well as a lower headline this month. 

The GBPUSD is pushing up towards weekly highs at 1.3267. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose