UK July public sector net borrowing billion 25.9 billion vs 28.3 billion expected

Prior £34.8billion; revised to 28.8 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £26.7 billion vs £28.6 billion expected

Prior £35.5billion; revised to £29.5 billion

PSNCR £16.5 billion

Prior £44 billion; revised to £44.1 billion

Delay at source.





No surprise here that the UK Government debt is through the roof as it supports citizens through the COVID-19 crisis. The longer that the pandemic goes on, the deeper the debt hole becomes. However, some lower revisions from June's borrowing level will be welcome news as well as a lower headline this month.





The GBPUSD is pushing up towards weekly highs at 1.3267.