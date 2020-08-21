UK July retail sales 3.6% vs +2.0% m/m expected

ONS - August 21 2020

Prior +13.9%

Retail sales 1.4% vs 0.2% y/y expected

Prior -1.6% Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) 2.0% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +13.5%; revised to +13.4%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +3.1 % vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.7

The pent up demand from lockdown is still showing itself in the data, The ONS report that online sales are 50.4% higher than February's pre-pandemic levels. The path to digitalisation accelerated by the pandemic.



