UK July visible trade balance -£8.6 billion vs -£6.9 billion expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by ONS - 11 September 2020

  • Prior -£5.1 billion; revised to -£6.6 billion
  • Non-EU trade balance -£2.4 billion
  • Prior £0.3 billion; revised to -£1.2 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports fell by 0.9% on the month while imports rose by 5.8% on the month, leading to the larger trade deficit in July. Despite the fall in exports, trade conditions - especially imports - are still keeping on the recovery path for the most part to start Q3 and that's a positive signal at least.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


