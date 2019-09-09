UK July visible trade balance -£9.1 billion vs -£9.6 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 9 September 2019





Prior -£7.0 billion; revised to -£8.9 billion

Non-EU trade balance -£1.9 billion vs -£3.0 billion expected

Prior -£0.2 billion; revised to -£0.1 billion

Looking at the details, exports climbed by 3.5% m/m while imports also climbed by 3.3% m/m and that shows a solid rebound in trade conditions - especially in domestic demand. The question though is whether or not this is related to more Brexit stockpiling (like in Q1) and that will come back to bite at the UK economy further down the road (like in Q2).



