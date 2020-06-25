UK June CBI retailing reported sales -37 vs -38 expected

Latest data released by UK CBI - 25 June 2020





Prior -50

Total distributive reported sales -55

Prior -63

Retail sales balance is seen improving a little in June but remains rather subdued overall but just take note that the sentiment reflected in the survey here is before the announcement by UK PM Johnson to ease lockdown restrictions earlier this week.





The survey period was from 27 May to 12 June, so the bias in that regard could still be skewed towards the more pessimistic side of things. The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.



