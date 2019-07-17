UK June CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 17 July 2019





Prior +0.3%

CPI +2.0% vs +2.0% y/y expected

Prior +2.0%

Core CPI +1.8% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

The figures are in-line with expectations as ONS notes that motor fuel prices fell on the month but rose relative to a year ago, helping to offset the decline in clothing prices. That's resulted in the flat reading on the month with the core reading a tad higher relative to May.





The details of the producer prices below aren't that well though with the output price seen only rising by 1.6% y/y - the smallest increase since September 2016. Meanwhile, input prices fell by 0.3% y/y and that marks the first annual decline since June 2016.





Nonetheless, the focus is on the CPI figures and the readings here offer little to shift the dial in current pound sentiment. GBP/USD holds steady at 1.2405 now after recovering from a drop to 1.2382 at the start of the session.









PPI output -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

PPI output +1.6% vs +1.7% y/y expected

PPI input -1.4% vs -0.5% m/m expected

PPI input -0.3% vs +0.3% y/y expected RPI +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

RPI +2.9% vs +2.9% y/y expected

May HPI +1.2% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.5% Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:



