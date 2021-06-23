UK June flash services PMI 62.8 vs 61.7 expected

Prior 62.9

Manufacturing PMI 64.2 vs 64.0 expected

Prior 65.6

Composite PMI 61.7 vs 62.5 expected

Prior 62.9

The last report for June showed overall business activity expanding at the quickest pace on record showing strong growth in both services and manufacturing. This report suggests that PMI readings have peaked with the last reading. Still in expansionary territory and employment growth hits record highs amid sharply rising workloads.





GBPUSD unmoved on the report which is about right with the BoE meeting tomorrow.