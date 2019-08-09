UK June GDP 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 9 August 2019





Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.2%

All the focus is on the Q2 GDP report as we see the UK economy contract for the first time since 2012. That has brought the pound lower on the day as the details here are much of an accompaniment to the weaker data there.





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production -0.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected

Prior +1.4%

Manufacturing production -1.4% vs -1.1% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.2% Industrial production -0.1% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.2%

Industrial production -0.6% vs -0.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%; revised to +0.5% Construction output -0.7% vs -0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.3%

Construction output -0.2% vs +0.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%; revised to +1.3%



