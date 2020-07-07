UK June Halifax house prices -0.1% vs -0.9% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 7 July 2020

Prior -0.2%

House prices +2.5% y/y

Prior +2.6%





Uncertainty surrounding the housing market remains high and I reckon we can expect a rebound in July, but activity later in the year is still a big question mark at this stage.





Halifax notes that the fourth consecutive monthly drop in house prices is the longest run since 2010 and warns that the situation may stay more depressed moving forward:





"The near-term outlook points to a continuation of the recent modest downward trend in prices through the third quarter of the year."



Slight delay in the release by the source. House prices are seen more tepid once again in June, before further easing of general lockdown restrictions in the UK.