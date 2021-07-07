UK June Halifax house prices -0.5% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 7 July 2021





Prior +1.3%

House prices +8.8% y/y

Prior +9.5%

UK house prices surprisingly moderated slightly from the highs with the stamp duty holiday expiring at the end of June but overall conditions are still keeping more robust for now, though there might be scope for further moderation in the months ahead.

Halifax notes that:





"The average UK house price slipped by -0.5% in June, the first monthly fall since January. As a result annual house price inflation also eased back slightly from May's 14-year high of +9.6% to stand at +8.8% in June. It is important to put such a moderate decrease in context, with average prices still more than £21,000 higher than this time last year, following a broadly unprecedented period of gains.



"With the stamp duty holiday now being phased out, it's was predicted the market might start to lose some steam entering the latter half of the year, and it's unlikely that those with mortgages approved in the early months of summer expected to benefit from the maximum tax break, given the time needed to complete transactions.



"That said, with the tapered approach, those purchasing at the current average price of £260,358 would still only pay about £500 in stamp duty at today's rates, increasing to around £3,000 when things return to normal from the start of October.



"Government support measures over the last year have helped to boost demand, particularly amongst buyers searching for larger family homes at the upper end of the market. Indeed, the average price of a detached home has risen faster than any other property type over the past 12 months, up by more than 10% or almost £47,000 in cash terms. At a cost of over half a million pounds, they are now £200,000 more expensive than the typical semi-detached house.



"That power of homemovers to drive the market, as people look to find properties with more space, spurred on by increased time spent at home during the pandemic, won't fade entirely as the economy recovers. Coupled with buyers chasing the relatively small number of available properties, and continued low borrowing rates, it's a trend which can sustain high average prices for some time to come.



"However, we would still expect annual growth to have slowed somewhat more by the end of the year, with unemployment expected to edge higher as job support measures unwind, and the peak of buyer demand now likely to have passed."



