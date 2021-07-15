UK June jobless claims change -114.8k vs -92.6k prior

Latest data released by ONS - 15 July 2021

Prior -92.6k

Claimant count rate %

Prior 6.2%

May ILO unemployment rate 4.8% vs 4.7% expected

Prior 4.7%

May employment change 25k

Prior 113k

May average weekly earnings +7.3% vs +7.2% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.6%; revised to +5.7%

May average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.6% vs +6.6% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.6%; revised to +5.7% Slight delay in the release by the source. The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase in June, rising by 356,000 to 28.9 million with some regions in the UK showing employment above pre-pandemic levels.





But as a whole, employment is still 206,000 below pre-pandemic levels though the trend is still showing further improvement in recent months.











