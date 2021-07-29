UK June mortgage approvals 81.3k vs 86.1k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 29 July 2021

Prior 87.5k; revised to 86.9k

Consumer credit £0.3 billion

Prior £0.3 billion; revised to £0.4 billion







Consumer credit growth remains weak but rose slightly from -2.9% y/y in May to -2.2% y/y in June, reflecting conditions that are working its way back to pre-pandemic levels.

Slight delay in the release by the source. Net mortgage borrowing hit a record £17.9 billion in June, as overall activity continues to be driven by borrowing ahead of the stamp duty holiday expiration at the end of the month at the time.