UK June mortgage approvals 81.3k vs 86.1k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 29 July 2021

  • Prior 87.5k; revised to 86.9k
  • Consumer credit £0.3 billion
  • Prior £0.3 billion; revised to £0.4 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Net mortgage borrowing hit a record £17.9 billion in June, as overall activity continues to be driven by borrowing ahead of the stamp duty holiday expiration at the end of the month at the time.

Consumer credit growth remains weak but rose slightly from -2.9% y/y in May to -2.2% y/y in June, reflecting conditions that are working its way back to pre-pandemic levels.
