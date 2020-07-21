UK June public sector net borrowing £34.8 billion vs £34.7 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 21 July 2020





Prior £54.5 billion; revised to £44.7 billion

PSNB (ex banks) £35.5 billion vs £38.0 billion expected

Prior £55.2 billion; revised to £45.5 billion

Central government borrowing £47.1 billion

Prior £62.7 billion; revised to £63.0 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Overall, public sector net debt touched £1.98 trillion in the month of June - amounting to 99.6% of GDP.



The April to June borrowing came up to £128 billion in total, which is more than double the entire borrowing seen in the fiscal year of 2019/20. Compared to April to June last year, the total is 433% higher.





That is just to paint some colour to the amount of debt raked up by the government to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis over the past few months.



