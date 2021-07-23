UK June retail sales +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 23 July 2021


  • Prior -1.4%
  • Retail sales +9.7% vs +9.6% y/y expected
  • Prior +24.6%
  • Retail sales ex autos, fuel +0.3% vs +0.6% m/m expected
  • Prior -2.0%
  • Retail sales ex autos, fuel +7.4% vs +8.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +21.7%
A positive bump last month in terms of retail sales activity, with volumes seen up 9.5% when compared to February 2020 (pre-pandemic) levels.

That said, ONS notes that there is anecdotal evidence suggesting that increased sales may also be linked with the Euro 2020 tournament, so there is that to consider.

In any case, volume of sales for the three months to June was 12.2% higher than the previous three months so that is a positive signal on the economic reopening in Q2.
