UK June visible trade balance -£5.1 billion vs -£4.5 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 12 August 2020
- Prior -£2.8 billion; revised to -£1.8 billion
- Non-EU trade balance £0.3 billion vs -£0.7 billion expected
- Prior £0.6 billion; revised to £2.2 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports and imports both continue to rebound following the drop caused by the virus crisis. The good news is that exports are picking up quickly but imports are still lagging behind in catching up to pre-virus levels.