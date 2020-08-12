UK June visible trade balance -£5.1 billion vs -£4.5 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 12 August 2020

Prior -£2.8 billion; revised to -£1.8 billion

Non-EU trade balance £0.3 billion vs -£0.7 billion expected

Prior £0.6 billion; revised to £2.2 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Exports and imports both continue to rebound following the drop caused by the virus crisis. The good news is that exports are picking up quickly but imports are still lagging behind in catching up to pre-virus levels.







