UK junior health minister: We don't want tighter restrictions but keeping an eye on virus infection rate

Comments by UK junior health minister, Helen Whately

The latest on the situation in the UK is that lockdowns are coming and with the virus trajectory looking the way it is over the past few weeks, it may inevitable.





The UK and most European countries are adamant that they won't return to strict lockdown measures seen back in March/April but the last few weeks have shown that it is tough to balance between the health crisis and keeping the economy running.





Either way, the situation here may yet continue to add headwinds for the pound - alongside more BOE negative rates talk and potentially Brexit pessimism to follow this week.



