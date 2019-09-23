UK Labour Brexit chief Starmer: Brexit must be put to voters to avoid impasse

UK Labour party Brexit policy chief Starmer speaking.

Starmer says:

Brexit must be put to voters to resolve impasse



"Remain" will be on ballot in Labour referendum

Voters must also have a "Leave" option on ballot



Labour owes it to leave voters to put deal on table



Labour would legislate for referendum within six months

Labour should make case for radical reform in Europe and at home



second referendum would take place as soon as possible, no later than six months from a Labour government taking office



UK Labour votes in favor of deciding its Brexit stands for a second referendum after an election. This is the position supported by Labour leader Corbyn. ForexLive

