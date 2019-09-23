UK Labour Brexit chief Starmer: Brexit must be put to voters to avoid impasse
UK Labour party Brexit policy chief Starmer speaking.
Starmer says:
More from the Labour conference:
- Brexit must be put to voters to resolve impasse
- "Remain" will be on ballot in Labour referendum
- Voters must also have a "Leave" option on ballot
- Labour owes it to leave voters to put deal on table
- Labour would legislate for referendum within six months
- Labour should make case for radical reform in Europe and at home
- second referendum would take place as soon as possible, no later than six months from a Labour government taking office
- UK Labour votes in favor of deciding its Brexit stands for a second referendum after an election.
This is the position supported by Labour leader Corbyn.