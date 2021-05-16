UK labour market survey finds notable worker shortages

Reuters report on a survey from job search website Adzuna

more than 10 jobs on offer for every job-seeker in some cities

Job adverts on Adzuna jumped to 987,800 in the first week of May, up by 18% from the end of March

survey notes shortages in hospitality, retailing

a lot of workers had given up on looking for hospitality and retail jobs in favour of more secure work after three lockdowns in the past year, it said. "There are also far fewer foreign workers seeking employment in the UK with overseas interest in UK jobs more than halving from before the pandemic, hitting these industries hard"

Perhaps some wage inflation ahead?



