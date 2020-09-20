Uk manufacturers see no evidence of a ‘V’-shaped recovery from coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters reporting on a business survey from the Make UK industry association and accountants BDO.

  • Manufacturing has begun to climb away from the abyss 
  • But, make no mistake it is going to be a long haul back towards normal trading conditions, with talk of a 'V'-shaped recovery nothing more than fanciful

Speculation of further lockdowns ahead for the UK, perhaps even nationwide ...
