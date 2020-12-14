UK manufacturing industry slashes its growth outlook nearly in half on Brexit 'Knockout blow'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Make UK is a trade body for British manufacturers, its cut its growth forecast for the sector in 2021 to 2.7% from 5.1% just three months ago

  • "Combined with the pandemic, many in industry are feeling like an exhausted boxer in the final round of a bout, with a 'no deal' exit from the EU potentially landing a knockout blow"
  • said its members expected output to stagnate or fall slightly over the coming quarter
  • "It is going to be a long haul back, with talk of a 'V'-shaped recovery nothing more than fanciful" 
 

