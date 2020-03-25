UK March CBI retailing reported sales -3 vs -15 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 25 March 2020





Prior 1

Total distributive reported sales 5 vs -10 expected

Prior 7

Just take note that the survey was conducted between 26 February and 13 March, so this hardly reflects all the current virus containment measures in the UK.





Still, retail sales appear to be weak this month and the outlook certainly isn't going to be much better considering the current economic conditions across the globe.





The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.





