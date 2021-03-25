UK March CBI retailing reported sales -45 vs -37 expected
Latest data released by CBI - 25 March 2021
UK retail sales gauge continues to keep rather weak in March, with sales reflecting a sharp fall once again. The good news though is that expected sales for the month ahead (April) jumped up to +17 from -62 previously, so there is some optimism in the report.
- Prior -45
- Total distributive reported sales -28
- Prior -35
That suggests that as the vaccine rollout progresses and the economy reopens, consumer sentiment is expected to pick up down the road.