UK March CBI retailing reported sales -45 vs -37 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 25 March 2021





Prior -45

Total distributive reported sales -28

Prior -35







That suggests that as the vaccine rollout progresses and the economy reopens, consumer sentiment is expected to pick up down the road.

UK retail sales gauge continues to keep rather weak in March, with sales reflecting a sharp fall once again. The good news though is that expected sales for the month ahead (April) jumped up to +17 from -62 previously, so there is some optimism in the report.