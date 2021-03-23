Latest data released by CBI - 23 March 2021





Prior -24

Trends selling prices 20

Prior 3

The headline reading shows factory orders balance jumping to a near two-year high, as it is the highest since April 2019. Meanwhile, output expectations balance was seen at 30 - up from -2 in February - and that is the highest since August 2017.





This reflects added optimism in UK economic expectations and reaffirms the narrative that there is a growing view that the UK will recover rather robustly going into 2H 2021.









The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.