Latest data released by UK CBI - 24 March 2020





Prior -18

Trends selling prices 7 vs -3 expected

Prior -2

The balance of order books fell by lesser-than-expected in March but the survey details don't make for pretty reading. UK manufacturers are at their most pessimistic since the global financial crisis, with manufacturing expectations falling to -20 from 8 in February.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





