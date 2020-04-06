UK March construction PMI 39.3 vs 44.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit/CIPS - 6 April 2020





Construction activity slumped by more-than-expected with the drop being the steepest rate since April 2009. The virus outbreak and lockdown measures associated have led to a stoppage of work on site and a slump in new orders.









"March data provides an early snap-shot of the impact on UK construction output from emergency public health measures to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, with activity falling to the greatest extent since the global financial crisis.



"The closure of construction sites and lockdown measures will clearly have an even more severe impact on business activity in the coming months. Survey respondents widely commented on doubts about the feasibility of continuing with existing projects as well as starting new work.



"Construction supply chains instead are set to largely focus on the provision of essential activities such as infrastructure maintenance, safety-critical remedial work and support for public services in the weeks ahead."



