UK March CPI +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 22 April 2020





Prior +1.7%

Core CPI +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. As expected, inflation pressures keep weaker last month amid the drop in energy prices in recent weeks.





The readings meet expectations but amid the virus outbreak and fall in oil, expect price pressures to remain weak in the coming months across the globe, not just in the UK.



