UK March CPI +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y expected
Latest data released by ONS - 22 April 2020
- Prior +1.7%
- Core CPI +1.6% vs +1.6% y/y expected
- Prior +1.7%
Slight delay in the release by the source. As expected, inflation pressures keep weaker last month amid the drop in energy prices in recent weeks.
The readings meet expectations but amid the virus outbreak and fall in oil, expect price pressures to remain weak in the coming months across the globe, not just in the UK.
Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:
- PPI output -0.2% vs -0.3% m/m expected
- PPI output +0.3% vs +0.1% y/y expected
- PPI input -3.6% vs -4.0% m/m expected
- PPI input -2.9% vs -3.0% y/y expected
- RPI +0.2% vs -0.2% m/m expected
- RPI +2.6% vs +2.3% y/y expected