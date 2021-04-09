UK March Halifax house prices +1.1% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Latest data released by Halifax - 9 April 2021





Prior -0.1%

House prices +6.5% y/y

Prior +5.2%





Halifax notes that:





"The continuation of government support measures has been key in boosting confidence in the housing market. The extended stamp duty holiday has put another spring in the step of home movers, whilst for those saving hard to buy their first home, the new mortgage guarantee scheme provides an alternative route onto the property ladder.



"Overall we expect elevated levels of activity to be maintained in the coming months, with consumer confidence spurred on by the successful vaccine rollout, and buyer demand still fuelled by a desire for larger properties and more outdoor space, as work-life priorities have shifted during the pandemic. A shortage of homes for sale will also support prices in the short term, as lower availability always favours sellers.



"However, with the economy yet to feel the full effect of its biggest recession in more than 300 years, we remain cautious about the longer-term outlook. Given current levels of uncertainty and the potential for higher unemployment, we still expect house price growth to slow somewhat by the end of this year."



The UK housing market is seeing a resurgence in March after a bit of moderation at the start of the year, no doubt with the stamp duty holiday extension helping. The rise sees the average price of dwellings in the UK move up to £254,006 - a record high.