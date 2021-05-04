UK March mortgage approvals 82.7k vs 86.5k expected
Latest data released by the BOE - 4 May 2021
UK mortgage approvals ease slightly compared to February but are still keeping generally higher as housing market activity stays more robust since last year.
- Prior 87.7k; revised to 87.4k
- Net consumer credit -£0.5 billion vs -£0.5 billion expected
- Prior -£1.2 billion
Credit conditions are keeping more subdued though with consumer credit seen down 8.6% year-on-year, though the reading should generally improve due to the falloff seen after March last year amid the pandemic impact.