UK March mortgage approvals 82.7k vs 86.5k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 4 May 2021

Prior 87.7k; revised to 87.4k

Net consumer credit -£0.5 billion vs -£0.5 billion expected

Prior -£1.2 billion





Credit conditions are keeping more subdued though with consumer credit seen down 8.6% year-on-year, though the reading should generally improve due to the falloff seen after March last year amid the pandemic impact.



