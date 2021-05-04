UK March mortgage approvals 82.7k vs 86.5k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 4 May 2021

  • Prior 87.7k; revised to 87.4k
  • Net consumer credit -£0.5 billion vs -£0.5 billion expected
  • Prior -£1.2 billion
UK mortgage approvals ease slightly compared to February but are still keeping generally higher as housing market activity stays more robust since last year.

Credit conditions are keeping more subdued though with consumer credit seen down 8.6% year-on-year, though the reading should generally improve due to the falloff seen after March last year amid the pandemic impact.

