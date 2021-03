Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 31 March 2021





Prior +0.7%

House prices +5.7% vs +6.4% y/y expected

Prior +6.9%

Slight delay in the release by the source. A slight moderation in house prices to wrap up Q1, but overall conditions in the housing market remains robust. And with the extension of the stamp duty holiday, that should continue to be the case in the months ahead.