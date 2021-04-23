UK March retail sales +5.4% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 23 April 2021





Prior +2.1%; revised to +2.2%

Retail sales +7.2% vs +3.5% y/y expected

Prior -3.7%; revised to -3.6%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +4.9% vs +2.0% m/m expected

Prior +2.4%; revised to +2.5%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) +7.9% vs +4.5% y/y expected

Prior -1.1%; revised to -1.0%





Of note, the the clothing sector also saw a jump of 17.5% increase in sales volumes. That said, they remain 41.5% below the level seen in February last year - before the pandemic - just to put things into perspective.





However, ONS notes that total retail sales as a whole did return to levels higher than those witnessed in February last year, despite restrictions to non-essential retail in March.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

That is an added positive ahead of the economic reopening in April and the rest of Q2.

Slight delay in the release by the source. That is a sizable beat with non-food store retailing providing the largest contribution, jumping up by 13.4% last month.