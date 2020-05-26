UK May CBI retailing reported sales -50 vs -65 expected

Latest data released by CBI - 26 May 2020





Prior -55

Total distributive reported sales -63

Prior -68

Retail sales balance is seen falling further but not as badly as expected, with CBI reporting that supply chain disruptions have worsened since April. The report also shows that over half of retailers are temporarily laying off staff with 80% reporting cash flow difficulties.





This paints a bit more colour about the situation on the ground in the UK economy.





The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy.





