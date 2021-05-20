UK May CBI trends total orders 17 vs 0 expected
Latest data released by CBI - 20 May 2021
- Prior -8
- Trends selling prices 38
- Prior 27
UK factory orders jump to their highest since December 2017 as the reopening continues to fuel stronger economic prospects in Q2. That said, businesses continue to fear supply chain bottlenecks and that is leading to strong input/output price inflation.
The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.