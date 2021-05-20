Latest data released by CBI - 20 May 2021





Prior -8

Trends selling prices 38

Prior 27

UK factory orders jump to their highest since December 2017 as the reopening continues to fuel stronger economic prospects in Q2. That said, businesses continue to fear supply chain bottlenecks and that is leading to strong input/output price inflation.





The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months.





