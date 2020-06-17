UK May CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by ONS - 17 June 2020





Prior +0.8%

Core CPI +1.2% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.4%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Headline UK inflation slumps to a four-year low in May with the core reading also at its weakest level since October 2016.



The deflationary pressures from the economic fallout from the virus outbreak is becoming more evident and this will only add to pressure to the BOE to do more and add more stimulus - potentially start to look at negative rates - to address the issue.









PPI output -0.3% vs -0.1% m/m expected

PPI output -1.4% vs -1.0% y/y expected

PPI input +0.3% vs +4.2% m/m expected

PPI input -10.0% vs -6.4% y/y expected RPI -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

RPI +1.0% vs +1.2% y/y expected Some other details on the day as producer price and retail price figures are released:



