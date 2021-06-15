UK May jobless claims change -92.6k vs -15.1k prior

Latest data released by ONS - 15 June 2021





Prior -15.1k

Claimant count rate 6.2%

Prior 7.2%

April ILO unemployment rate 4.7% vs 4.7% expected

Prior 4.8%

April employment change 113k vs 135k 3m/3m expected

Prior 84k

April average weekly earnings +5.6% vs +4.9% 3m/y expected

Prior +4.0%

April average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +5.6% vs +5.3% 3m/y expected

Prior +4.6%





Looking at the details, total hours worked shows an increase as looser restrictions come into play but are still below pre-pandemic levels though the redundancy rate has dropped to match back to before the virus crisis struck. On wages, ONS notes that:





Annual growth in average employee pay has continued to increase, however this is driven by compositional effects of a fall in the number and proportion of lower-paid employee jobs and because the latest month is now compared with April 2020 when earnings were first affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (the base effect).

Overall, this is a positive report but it still shows that there is some ways before the UK labour market gets back to where it was before the pandemic. But progress is progress.



Slight delay in the release by the source. ONS notes that the number of payrolled employees has increased for a sixth straight month, up another 197,000 in May to 28.5 million in total. However, that is still 553,000 below pre-pandemic levels.