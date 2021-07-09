UK May monthly GDP +0.8% vs +1.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by ONS - 9 July 2021
While the reading misses on estimates, it represents the fourth consecutive month of growth, though less robust than anticipated. UK GDP still remains some 3.1% below levels seen in February 2020, just to put things into perspective.
- Prior +2.3%
- GDP +3.6% 3m/3m
- Prior +1.5%
The services sector was the biggest contributor, while manufacturing output fell due to supply disruptions and construction activity also declined for a second month running. ONS does note that the readings may be subject to more uncertainty than usual though.