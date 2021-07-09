UK May monthly GDP +0.8% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by ONS - 9 July 2021





Prior +2.3%

GDP +3.6% 3m/3m

Prior +1.5%







The services sector was the biggest contributor, while manufacturing output fell due to supply disruptions and construction activity also declined for a second month running. ONS does note that the readings may be subject to more uncertainty than usual though.

While the reading misses on estimates, it represents the fourth consecutive month of growth, though less robust than anticipated. UK GDP still remains some 3.1% below levels seen in February 2020, just to put things into perspective.