UK May Nationwide house prices -1.7% vs -1.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by UK Nationwide Building Society - 2 June 2020





Prior +0.7%

House prices +1.8% vs +2.8% y/y expected

Prior +3.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Nationwide notes that 12% of the population had put off moving homes as a result of lockdown measures in the UK, based on their survey, with most people viewing the situation as a temporary pause in the housing market.





Adding that would be-buyers are now planning to wait six months on average before looking to enter back into the market and the medium-term outlook remains highly uncertain.



