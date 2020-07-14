UK May visible trade balance -£2.8 billion vs -£8.2 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 14 July 2020
- Prior -£7.5 billion; revised to -£4.8 billion
- Non-EU trade balance £0.6 billion vs -£3.0 billion expected
- Prior -£2.7 billion; revised to -£0.9 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. The trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rebounded by 6.6% m/m while imports fell further by 1.7% m/m. Both exports and imports are still well off pre-virus levels but a rebound in the former is certainly welcome at this stage - even though it may just have been a minor one.