UK May visible trade balance -£2.8 billion vs -£8.2 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 14 July 2020

Prior -£7.5 billion; revised to -£4.8 billion

Non-EU trade balance £0.6 billion vs -£3.0 billion expected

Prior -£2.7 billion; revised to -£0.9 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. The trade deficit narrowed in May as exports rebounded by 6.6% m/m while imports fell further by 1.7% m/m. Both exports and imports are still well off pre-virus levels but a rebound in the former is certainly welcome at this stage - even though it may just have been a minor one.



