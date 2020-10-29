UK media report on mounting pressure for a national coronavirus lockdown

The mounting pressure is not breaking news, its been simmering as infection numbers surge.

But, useful as a catch-up.





more than a dozen areas are due to move into a higher level of restrictions.

NHS Test and Trace system recording its highest ever weekly number of positive cases

study by Imperial College London finding that almost 100,000 people are catching Covid-19 every day

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would not rule anything out. Countering:

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the government will "try everything in our power" to avoid a "blanket national lockdown".

He said the government's "very firm view" is that a short national "circuit-breaker" lockdown would be the wrong approach, adding: "You can't have a stop-start country."











