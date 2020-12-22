UK media say that the government is preparing to place more areas under Tier 4 lockdown from December 26
The UK Telegraph with the report, in brief:
- Announcement to come on Wednesday following a meeting of the Covid-O operations committee on Wednesday morning
- The worry is the spread of the mutated virus out of the South East of England
And, this ...
- Government sources have warned that there is a “high chance” of a full national lockdown in the new year.
