UK's Hopkins: Some sort of normal Christmas is possible; would need to reduce contacts after that

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by UK medical adviser, Susan Hopkins

Meanwhile, you have NHS medical director Powis saying that there is pressure on the healthcare system and that there is an increasing number of hospital admissions in relation to the coronavirus across the UK. If the virus would be kind enough to take a break for Christmas, then sure. Otherwise, go figure.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose