UK MHRA approves Janssen COVID-19 for use

This can also be referred to as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

There has been rolling reviews on the vaccine since February and while some countries in Europe have paused the rollout due to rare blood clot incidents, it is getting the green light from the UK. This is a vaccine administered in just a single dose and developed by a pharmaceutical branch by Johnson & Johnson in Belgium.

The UK says that they have secured 20 million Janssen vaccine doses for use but will only be made available later in the year.



