UK Minister Gove: We hope there will be movement on EU side of deal talks. GBP continues to waffle back and forthUSD

UK minister Gove is speaking on Brexit saying:

We hope there will be movement on EU side on trade deal talks

A deal in all our interests, but can't be at any price

The GBPUSD continues to waffle back and forth. The last moved to the upside stalled just above the 200 hour moving average 1.33747 but below the 50% retracement 1.33807. Earlier in the session, the price moved above both but could not get above the 100 hour moving average for the 2nd consecutive day (see blue line in the chart below).