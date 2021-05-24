UK ministers wont back Biden push for corporate tax minimum

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

As per the Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the UK will not back US Pres. Biden's push for a minimum global corporate tax of 15% unless the White House agrees to support the crackdown on global tech giants.  

The report throws a monkey wrench in the Biden's administrations plans to normalize corporate tax rates globally. 

The UK tax rate is currently 19% - above the 15% proposal. However, with the US at 21% now and Biden proposing 25% to 28%, the UK lawmakers are not in any hurry to back a US minimum rate - without something in return. 

PS Irelands tax rate is even lower at 12.5% 

