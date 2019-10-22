UK MP Nick Boles tables amendment to stop no-deal Brexit "trapdoor"

Author: Justin Low

The amendment requires the government by default to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period to December 2022

That is unless UK lawmakers pass a resolution to the contrary in parliament.

As highlighted earlier, this is a bit of a contentious issue now as Labour lawmakers are finding it hard to support Johnson's bill considering it has a "trapdoor" for a no-deal Brexit to happen at the end of next year.

Here's the amendment in full:
