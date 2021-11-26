UK National Virology Consortium on new variant mutations
Mutation news
- No mutations in the new variant that would impact the effectiveness of antiviral molnupiravir
- More concern about monoclonal antibodies
This has not halted the steady risk off tones which are now continuing. Pretty unclear what it means to those outside of the National Virology Consortium. Expect scientists to be going through this with a fine tooth comb over the weekend. Oil at fresh lows, Dow at fresh lows, VIX pushing higher.