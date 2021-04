A weekend news item re developments over strains on the Russia-Ukraine border

Part of a move by NATO allies to support Ukraine

Media reports on what assets are being sent, to be dispatched from a carrier group currently in the Mediterranean Sea::

a Type 45 destroyer

an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate

RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jets and Merlin submarine-hunting helicopters will stand ready on the task group's carrier, to support the warships in the Black Sea.











So far the tensions have flown under the market radar., all too busy buying DOGE and stoncks?